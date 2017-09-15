'Operation Nip Tuck' nets 7 arrests for fentanyl-laced heroin

Seven people were arrested as part of a drug investigation Norwalk police dubbed "Operation Nip Tuck."

Police said they arrested Roberta Tuck-Singh, Charles Tuck, James Higgs, Andrew Hoffkins, Richard Tuck, Angelo Ciotti and Yolanda Williams.

Officers said they had been receiving complaints from people and business owners about drug dealing, loitering and public drinking on lower Ely Avenue.

The Norwalk Police Department's Special Services Division said it conducted a lengthy investigation.

The operation itself got underway on Thursday.

Police said they saw Roberta Tuck-Singh and Charles Tuck selling heroin in the area to Higgs and Hoffkins.

Higgs and Hoffkins were arrested after they left the area.

Roberta Tuck-Singh and Richard Tuck were eventually arrested, along with Ciotti, who was standing along side Richard Tuck and admitted to having a package of suboxone that was not prescribed to him.

Police said they found 23 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin at the scene.

At the same time that portion of the operation was happening, another police team had been surveying Charles Tuck on Connecticut Avenue and Van Buren Avenue. He and Williams were arrested after police said they found seven bags of heroin in their vehicle.

Williams was Charles Tuck's passenger and had her 18-month-old child in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, police said.

All seven suspects face assorted drug charges.

