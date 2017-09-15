Plainfield fire chief steps down following sex assault investigation against son

Plainfield's fire chief has stepped down after accusations surfaced that his son sexually assaulted a teenage cadet.

Ralph Wells made the announcement on Wednesday after a meeting, according to officials.

However, he has not excused himself from the company.

Deputy Chief Larry Loomis was appointed as the interim chief.

Kevin Wells, 27, a fire captain, was arrested late last month and charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old junior member.

The investigation remains active.

