Connecticut college students in London check in following terrorist attack

A police forensic officer stands beside the train where an incident happened, that police say they are investigating as a terrorist attack, at Parsons Green subway station in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A few Connecticut schools reported that they had students in London at the time of Friday's subway terrorist attack, but so far none of them were hurt.

A homemade bomb left nearly two dozen people hurt at the Parsons Green train station.

Since then, colleges and universities with students abroad checked in and told Eyewitness News that their students were accounted for.

The University of Connecticut said it had 22 people in London. However, it was unsure if any of them were near the incident. It did say that none were injured.

The University of Hartford had three students who were reported to be safe.

Central Connecticut State University said it did not have any students in London.

The attack was Britain's fifth this year.

