Woman's fake prisoner report prompted school lockdown, delayed buses in Trumbull

A warrant was issued for a woman who claimed to have been taken prisoner by her boyfriend in Trumbull.

Police said the fake report on Wednesday prompted area schools to go into lockdown and delayed buses from picking up students. They also said residents of the Royce apartment complex had to be evacuated.

Lauren Pires, 31, reported that she was being held against her will in an apartment on Old Town Road.

Police entered the apartment and found it to be empty with no signs of a struggle.

Investigators eventually found that Pires pretended to be someone else when she called police and that the whole thing was an attempt to have her estranged husband arrested.

She was taken into custody on Thursday.

Pires was charged with falsely reported an incident, breach of peace and interfering with police.

She was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Sept. 25.

