Naugatuck man arrested for sexually assaulting a young child

Travis Tilley is accused of sexually assaulting a young child in Naugatuck. (Naugatuck police)

A man from Naugatuck faces charges for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 6, according to police.

Travis Tilley, 34, was charged with first-degree sex assault and illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.

Police said they served an outstanding arrest warrant on Wednesday.

They said it stemmed from an incident reported on Aug. 9 in which the parents of the victim were taken to a local hospital for a reported sexual assault.

Tilley faced a judge in Waterbury at the time the warrant was served.

