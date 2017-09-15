Man guilty of murdering girlfriend after three trials

Alyssiah Wiley's body was found a mile and a half away from Jermaine Richards' home in Trumbull. (Family photo)

After three trials, a jury finally found a man guilty of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend in 2013.

Jermaine Richards was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Alyssiah Wiley.

"It doesn't bring my baby back," said Corrinna Martin, Wiley's mother. "Today is a bittersweet day. But it is also one that I believe is well-deserved."

Prosecutors said she was last seen getting into his car on the campus of Eastern Connecticut State University.

Her body was found a mile and a half away from Richards' home in Trumbull about a month later. Her cell phone had also been "pinged" from a cell tower near that location.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday. They deliberated for two hours, then returned on Friday to finish.

Richards' defense attorney argued there was no confession, no murder weapon, no blood or DNA. The state said all the evidence they did have, pointed to Richards. Prosecutors said jewelry belonging to Wiley was found in a trash bag in Richards' basement.

Prosecutors argued that Richards killed Wiley because she had broken up with him. Richards maintains his innocence.

"This is not just about another murder victim, but it's about a beautiful young woman who didn't get the opportunity to live her life the way she had worked so hard to do," Martin, who has been in court every step of the way, said.

This was Richard's third trial. The previous two, in this case, resulted in deadlocked juries.

"Not just the past four years, the past month has been devastating for my family and I," Martin said. "But by the grace of God, we're here and preferably this will be one of many more victories to come.

"The jury worked hard to reach a verdict on the law of the evidence. The thorough work of the Connecticut State Police, the eastern Connecticut State University Police and the assistance of the FBI provided the evidence that supports the jury's verdict,” Senior Assistant State's Attorney Joseph Corradino said in a statement on Friday.

Martian said she has forgiven Richards for the murder of her daughter.

"Just may God have mercy on his soul," Martin said.

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after it was raised in court on Friday. He'll be sentenced on Oct. 27.

