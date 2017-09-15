Motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash involving his bike and another vehicle.

Bristol police said 45-year-old William Tillotson died at Bristol Hospital.

According to investigators, Tillotson was riding his 2012 Triumph motorcycle north on Middle Street around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.

Leopold Therrien, 64, was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma south when he turned left into the driveway of a gas station.

The crash happened at that point, according to police.

Officers said it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3031.

