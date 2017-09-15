Windsor students encouraged by cheering squad

A group cheered on students at schools across Windsor on Friday. (WFSB)

With a new school year still fresh in students' minds, some in Windsor received an extra boost of encouragement on Friday.

A cheering squad was outside of Poquonock Elementary School.

"The students are a little surprised at first," said Tracie Peterson, principal, Poquonock Elementary School.

But if smiles are the gauge of success, the squad made the grade.

“It just shows how much they really care about the kids and their learning," Peterson said.

The group is made of fathers, uncles and father figures.

“She was adamant about me coming this morning," said Chris Edwards, a father. "She would not let me forget it, so I made sure I got here.”

They did the same thing last year.

The tradition continued in Friday morning outside every Windsor school.

Parents said something as simple as cheering the kids on at a bus stop can go a long way.

It lets the students know that they have support every step of the way.

“I think it’s important for children to see that everyone has their best interest at heart," Peterson said. "Sometimes it's most common to see a lot of moms involved in their children, but we like to highlight that we expect to see all of our family. And our families are totally supportive. Our moms and dads.”

“I think the encouragement to know there are other dads who are encouraging your kids to do well which is just a delight to be a part of that community like that," said Steve Thiel, a father.

If it takes a village to raise a child, the teachers in Windsor said theirs aces the test.

