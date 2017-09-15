PD: Motorcyclist dies in New Hartford crash

A motorcyclist died a crash in New Hartford on Friday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of 192 Reservoir Rd. around 11:30 a.m.

The unidentified motorcyclist was rushed to Charlotte Hungerford where police said he later died from their injuries.

Reservoir Road was closed for about four hours for the police investigation.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.

