Small seaplane makes 'rough landing' in New Fairfield

A small seaplane made a "rough landing" on Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield on Friday afternoon.

The "rough landing" was reported near the Sherman/New Fairfield line around 4 p.m., Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

DEEP officials said the seaplane began taking on water and the people got off with the help of a good Samaritan’s boat. It is unclear how many were on the seaplane.

There were no reported injuries, state police said.

DEEP Emergency Response team was called to the scene to address any environmental concerns such as the possibility of fuel getting into the water. The Connecticut State Police are assisting with the investigation.

