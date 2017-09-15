Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old boy from Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old boy from Hartford

Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Malik Jones. (Hartford Police Department) Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Malik Jones. (Hartford Police Department)
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Hartford.

A Silver Alert was issued for Malik Jones on Friday.

Jones is described as 5'08" and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black/yellow sneakers, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

