Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old boy from Hartford

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Hartford.

A Silver Alert was issued for Malik Jones on Friday.

Jones is described as 5'08" and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black/yellow sneakers, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

