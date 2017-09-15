Meriden Waterbury Road in Southington closed due to serious motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash in Southington is under investigation. (WFSB)

Meriden Waterbury Road in Southington was closed on Friday night due to a serious motorcycle crash.

The crash was reported in the area of 1169 Meriden Waterbury Rd. around 8 p.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but police could not comment on their extent.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

