Car-carrier catches on fire on I-84 in Ashford

A car-carrier caught on fire after a crash on Interstate 84 in Ashford on Friday night.

The crash was reported on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Exit 73 near the Union town line around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the car-carrier was fully involved, state police said

The driver of the car-carrier was able to get out of the vehicle, Tolland County Dispatch said.

#CTtraffc: I84 eb x72 Ashford expect temporary lane closures for minor injury car carrier crash/fire. Reduce speed traveling through area pic.twitter.com/9F15dUOdG3 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 16, 2017

The driver suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs, Tolland County Dispatch said.

The fire caused "significant property loss," according to Tolland County Dispatch.

UNION UPDATE: Fire is knocked down. Significant property loss. Driver transported BLS to JMH with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/9pVHxy3MMS — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 16, 2017

Drivers are being asked to drive carefully in the area of the crash. To stay ahead of any delays, click here.

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to the scene. Clean was expected to take several hours.

UNION UPDATE: #CTDEEP has been requested to the scene. Clean up is expected to take several hours. Anticipate delays. #CTTraffic #CTNews — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 16, 2017

The Willington Fire Department was called to the scene for mutual aid and they brought a tank.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

