PD: Woman killed by hit and run driver in Hartford

Police continue to investigate hit and run in Hartford. (WFSB)

A woman died after police said she struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a crash near the intersection of Park and Hudson streets around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the woman with life-threatening injuries and rushed her to Hartford Hospital where police said she died from her injuries.

Police determined that the suspect's vehicle fled northbound on Hudson Street.

The Hartford Police Department Crime Scene Division is investigating the crash. The Capitol City Crime Center was notified of the deadly hit-and-run crash.

