PD: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Norwalk

A 65 year-old Norwalk resident, Archie Hilliard of Leonard Street, died in what police called a hit-and-run crash in Norwalk on Friday night.

Officers found Hilliard lying in the street at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Lowe Street around 9:15 p.m.

Police said a vehicle struck Hilliard and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man was transported to Norwalk Hospital where police said he was pronounced dead.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Ely Avenue, but police said the hit-and-run crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NPD" in the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

