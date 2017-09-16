Police identify man killed in crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

A person died after a crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Saturday morning. (CT DOT)

Police identified the man killed after a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Saturday morning.

Troopers said 51-year-old, Cheshire resident, Eugene Francis Misiewicz driving a 2014 Honda Pilot EX collided with another car traveling north, when Misiewicz lost control.

The crash was reported on the northbound side of I-91 near Exit 23 around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers determined that two vehicles had crashed into the woods. The crash also knocked down a light pole and wires, state police said.

Police said one of those involved in the crash suffered a life-threatening injury. Police said later in the morning that that person died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The left two lanes and on-ramp were closed following the crash. Police said I-91 fully reopened around 9:30 a.m.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x23 Rocky Hill ALL lanes OPEN. https://t.co/42n6nBo9N9 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 16, 2017

