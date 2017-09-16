Jose to lessen its impact on CT next week

Hurricane Jose is expected to impact Connecticut next week.

The weather for Tuesday and Wednesday will be determined by the course of Jose.

By Tuesday, at approximately 2 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Hurricane Jose will weaken as it nears the Eastern seaboard, but DePrest said its track will curve more to east toward Nantucket in the next 24 hours, or Wednesday at 2 p.m.

DePrest said Connecticut is no longer in the 'cone of uncertainty.' and no longer faces a direct hit.

As of 5 a.m., Jose, which was a category 1 hurricane, was about 550 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving northwest with sustained winds of 80 mph. The storm will move northwestward and then turn more to the north.

"While the storm's center will pass offshore of the Mid-Atlantic state, the tropical storm-force wind may be felt through the Outer Banks of North Carolina," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

Jose is expected to approach New England on Tuesday. Dixon said there could be increased winds and rain from this storm. Larger swells, rip currents, and high surf are possible for any states facing the Atlantic Ocean, Dixon added.

"But, with this latest track, there is now a shift here," Dixon said.

"This would place Connecticut on the 'better' side of the storm, but we could still get a period of heavy rain and gusty wind. We need to note that Connecticut lies within the cone of uncertainty and that means a more direct hit and a more severe impact on our state can’t be ruled out," Dixon said.

Dixon added that the "right-hand turn" would be key in what happens in Connecticut.

"If sooner, the impact will be less as Jose would pass farther out to sea from Southern New England," Dixon said.

Tuesday is expected to be "rainy and windy with tropical storm force winds (39 mph or greater) possible."

"Rain and the wind could be a problem Wednesday morning, then weather conditions will improve during the afternoon. The last several runs of the GFS model moves Jose along a little faster than the European model," Dixon said. "If the European model proves to be accurate, the impacts from Jose will be slower to move in on Tuesday and slower to depart on Wednesday."

