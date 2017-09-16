North Haven home destroyed by fire

A North Haven family is displaced after a midday fire destroyed their home.

Crews were called to a house fire on Rimmons Rd just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival crews saw smoke coming from the back of the home.

Chief Paul Januszewski said firefighters had the fire knocked down by 4 p.m.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Crews rescued a dog.

The cause and origin remain under investigation.

