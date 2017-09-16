DEEP: Two arrested for shooting and killing two bears in Wilton

Two men were arrested after officers caught them carrying bear parts out of the woods in Wilton on Saturday.

Officers from DEEP's Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police responded to reports on Saturday that an archery hunter shot and killed 2 bears on private property in Wilton.

Upon arrival to the scene, EnCon police found 28-year-old Wilton resident, Antonio Lio, and 33-year-old Norwalk resident, Daniel Moran leaving the woods carrying a black bear skin, a dismembered black bear head and paws.

EnCon police said Lio shot and killed both bears, and asked Moran to assist in retrieving the bodies. Encon Police said they said the men told police they were planning to use the bears’ parts for trophy mounts.

EnCon Police charged Lio with 2 counts of Illegal taking of black bear and negligent hunting. Lio was released on a $5,000 bond.

Moran was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Illegal taking of black bear, and was released on a $3,000 bond.

