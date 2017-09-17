Silver Alert issued for 2-year-old from Jewett City

Connecticut State Police say they are looking for a 2-year-old boy after a silver alert was issued Sunday morning.

Police said they are looking for Aceion Grant, of Jewett City. A silver alert was issued around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was reported missing on Saturday, police said, and he is believed to be with his father.

State police said there is no threat of violence.

He was last seen wearing a blue Paw Patrol t-shirt and a diaper.

He has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 848-6500.

