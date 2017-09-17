New London man charged in April murder

The scene of the shooting in North Stonington in April (WFSB)

A New London man's being held on a $2 million bond this weekend, charged with the murder of a man in North Stonington.

In April, a man identified as 31-year-old Ralph Sebastian Sidberry, died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on Lantern Hill Road. The property is considered historic tribal lands.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old James Armstrong, who was brought back to Connecticut from the Army National Guard Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri after a lengthy investigation.

He’s being charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. He’s expected to appear in court on Monday.

