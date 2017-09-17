Tropical Storm watch in effect for East Coast

The Long Island Sound and the coast of Connecticut are under a weather alert issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said that Hurricane Jose shifted west, after following a easterly direction over the weekend, putting Connecticut and the Northeastern Coastline in its direction of impact.

Heavy rain is expected to begin on Monday night, continuing through Tuesday and most of Wednesday, said DePrest. Rainfall could bring upwards of 1-3 inches, he said.

Strong wind gusts are expected, too, said DePrest, along the I91 corridor as far west as New Haven county, said DePrest.

Gusts upwards of 40 mph, could bring scatted power outages throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Although Hurricane Jose has gained strength over the weekend, it will weaken into a Tropical Storm as it nears New England, said Meteorologist Melissa Cole.

