Jose to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain to parts of CT

Jose may not score a direct hit on Connecticut, but it's still expected to have an impact.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm could bring up to 3 inches of rain east of Interstate 91.

A tropical storm watch was issued for southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, all of Middlesex and New London counties.

The watch extends up and down the eastern seaboard.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of southern Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The main window of impact on Connecticut looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday, with a period of heavy rain expected on Wednesday morning.

"A northeasterly wind will get progressively stronger as the day wears on. By evening, we should have gusts to 20-30 mph over interior portions of the state, and up to 40 mph near the coast, especially in coastal communities of Southeastern Connecticut," DePrest said.

Tuesday will be humid but temperatures will range between 70 and 75 degrees.

The strongest winds will happen Tuesday night and early Wednesday, DePrest said, adding that winds could gust from 40 to 50 mph in southeastern CT.

The rest of the state will see gusts to 30 mph or higher.

"We’ll continue to have rain as well. It’ll be more of a showery situation where there will be a downpour now and then, but there will be lulls in the rain at other times," DePrest said.

Scattered power outages are possible, especially in the eastern part of the state.

Blustery conditions continue on Wednesday morning.

"Once again, gusts to over 40 mph are possible in Southeastern Connecticut. Gusts to 30+ mph will be felt elsewhere, although winds will be lighter in the Northwest Hills throughout the storm," DePrest said.

Showers are likely again, but conditions will improve during the afternoon.

"Jose will pass to the south of Nantucket tomorrow night and Wednesday morning, very close to the 40 degree north and 70 degree west benchmark," DePrest said.

Again, while Jose will not score a direct hit on New England, it'll be a large storm and Connecticut will feel the impacts.

"Jose will then begin to move away from New England Wednesday afternoon. However, steering winds will become weak and that means Jose will meander as it continues to weaken well off the coast of New England," DePrest said.

In addition to the rain and gusty winds, DePrest said there could be some poor drainage flooding over interior portions of the state, especially in Eastern Connecticut where 1-3” of rain could fall. Any flooding will be localized and it will not become a statewide problem."

