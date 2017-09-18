Furniture store fire burns in Waterbury

Discount Furniture on South Main Street in Waterbury burned on Monday morning. (iWitness photo)

Fire burned at Discount Furniture on South Main Street in Waterbury. (WFSB)

Firefighters in Waterbury are checking for hot spots after a furniture store fire.

They said they responded to the Discount Furniture store on South Main Street in Waterbury a little after 6 a.m. on Monday.

No one was inside the business at the time.

Smoke could be seen billowing from one of Channel 3's I-Cams in Waterbury.

However, the store is said to be a total loss.

The president of the company that owns the building said the furniture business was run by a father-son duo.

"They've been great tenants," said Donald Thompson, StayWell Health Center. "Like any small business, I think they have struggles, but this is just devastating to them."

According to fire crews on the scene, a behavioral clinic will open on Tuesday and a medical and dental clinic will open at 1 p.m. on Monday. Both are located in close proximity to the furniture store.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

The fire marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.