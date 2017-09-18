Day 80: Malloy urges both sides to agree on bipartisan budget

The Republican state budget was passed by lawmakers; however, Gov. Dannel Malloy said he'll veto it. (WFSB)

As of Monday, Connecticut has been without a budget for 80 days, and now Gov. Dannel Malloy is urging both sides to agree on a bipartisan plan.

The Republican-backed budget is heading to Malloy's desk; however, the Democrat said he will veto it.

Time is of the essence.

If Malloy vetoes the budget, lawmakers said they will have less than two weeks to get another one signed into law. The deadline is Oct. 1.

Channel 3 was the only television station there when, in a historic turn of events, the Republican proposal passed both chambers on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Three Democratic senators and six Democratic representatives threw their support behind it.

Their plan relies heavily on changes in state employee pensions after the existing state union deal ends in 2027. It projects savings of $270 million. It also calls for an annual spending cap of $2 billion.

"It includes irresponsible changes to pensions, doesn't fully fund actuarial pension contributions and that is something I won't sign into law on any budget,” Malloy said.

Malloy says a review has found the GOP budget unbalanced and raises legal issues when it comes to assuming more labor savings.

On Monday, Malloy said that while he will veto the plan, he's calling on both sides to come together and find common ground.

"The time has come for there to be a bipartisan budget that I can sign," Malloy said.

The Democrats budget includes a number of new taxes, like a new cell phone tax, a tax on second homes, a cigarette tax, and one of the most controversial is a plan to have cities and towns share in the cost of teacher pensions.

Moderate Democrats who voted for the GOP budget have said it was more of a statement against the Democrats budget. The governor says the GOP budget has serious flaws.

Democratic leaders call the GOP budget unbalanced, but Republicans say that's not true.

"The budget that passed was an irresponsible budget. It is not balanced and has unachievable lapses in it but in terms of policy it severely underfunds UConn, decimates it at a time when we have reached the highest academic rating of 18th,” said Democratic State Senator Martin Looney.

Republican State Senator Len Fasano said “Those are Democratic talking points. Every other agency is taking a cut. We gave UConn a cut. As for the changes that take place with the pensions after 2027, it's perfectly legal."

If no budget is in place come October, Malloy will have to issue another executive order that will include painful cuts.

