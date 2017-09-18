Amber Alert canceled after Long Island children found safe

Sun Shin is the suspect accused of abducting two children in Long Island. (NYS photo)

An Amber Alert that was issued for two children from Long Island has been canceled.

According to Nassau County police, 2-year-old Love Lee and 2-month-old Promise Lee were believed to be in danger of serious harm.

The details of how they were found have not yet been released; however, New York State Police said they are safe.

UPDATE: The Nassau County Police Department is cancelling the AMBER Alert regarding Promise Lee and Love Lee. Children recovered safely. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 18, 2017

They said they were taken from 17th Street in Jericho, NY, which is just south of Greenwich, CT, after the suspect, 31-year-old Sun Shin, got into an argument with her husband.

The suspect is the children's mother.

Love Lee is described as having black hair with brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.

Promise Lee is described as being 18 inches long and weighing about 15 pounds.

Sun Shin has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Police said they were looking for a white 2015 Honda Accord with New York registration plate HCR1560.

The alert was issued just before 7 a.m. on Monday. The alert was canceled around 9 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department at 866-NYS-AMBER or 911.

