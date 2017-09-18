Greenwich man turns himself into police for assault

George Wheeler Madison was arrested for assault by Greenwich police. (Greenwich police)

A man from Greenwich was arrested following a case of assault.

According to police, 63-year-old George Wheeler Madison of Greenwich turned himself into police on Sept. 15.

He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with a 911 call and unlawful restraint.

No other details about the case were released.

Madison was released on a $50,000 bond and appeared in Stamford Superior Court on Monday morning.

