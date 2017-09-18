Suspect in New Britain triple shooting arrested

Jermaine Tywane Scott was arrested following the shooting of three people, including two juveniles, in New Britain back in March. (New Britain police)

A man wanted for a triple shooting that happened in New Britain back in March has been arrested.

Police said Jermaine Tywane Scott, 37, of New Britain, was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. on Monday by U.S. marshals.

He was at an address on Dove Lane in Middletown.

Police said he was responsible for shooting a woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 17-year-old at a home on Newington Avenue in New Britain back on March 28.

Another child was also home at the time, but was not hurt.

Scott was considered armed and dangerous while police were searching.

Sources told Eyewitness News back in March that the 12-year-old was involved with a dispute with Scott. The mother became involved and that's when the shooting happened.

The boy is a student in New Britain.

Police believe Scott had a relationship with the woman as well.

Police believed Scott took a CT Fastrak bus to flee.

The search even took police to New Haven where police searched a home.

Scott was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a high capacity magazine.

