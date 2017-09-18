Used car buyers urged to look out for flood-damaged vehicles

State officials and auto retailers alike are urging used car buyers to beware of flood-damaged vehicles.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, Attorney General George Jepsen, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the state Department of Motor Vehicles and the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association asked people to do some research.

“Consumers in the market for a new or used car should be especially cautious following the recent flooding events that took place because food-damaged vehicles could make their way to Connecticut,” Malloy said. “Knowledge is power for consumers, and a little bit of research can go a long way when buying a motor vehicle.”

The vehicles, some of which could have already made their way to Connecticut, could have come from areas of the country ravaged by storms Harvey and Irma.

They said requirements vary from state to state about whether or not sellers can disclose if a vehicle was damaged in a flood.

Connecticut does, but there are loopholes.

"As with so many things, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Jepsen said. "Consumers should always take proper precautions and do their homework when purchasing a used vehicle. Given added concerns following the severe hurricanes that have hit the country in recent weeks, consumers should take some extra time to inspect a vehicle before purchase and ensure that they're getting what they pay for."

Blumenthal said he'll be asking for federal officials to provide more oversight to protect consumers.

Read more on the DMV's website here.

