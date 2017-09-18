Hamden teens accused of beating up 11-year-old and recording it

Four young people were arrested for viciously beating up an 11-year-old and capturing the whole thing on camera.

The 13-year-old suspects were seen throwing the victim on the sidewalk in the area of Pine Rock Avenue and Helen Street on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

The teens then stomped on the victim's head, according to police.

While the attack was happening, police said two of the teens recorded it.

The suspects asked the 11-year-old if he had a cellphone and what his sneaker size was.

The boy suffered head and facial injuries. He had to be transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police located the four suspects walking on Elmer Avenue.

They were all charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

They were given a court date of Sept. 28 at juvenile court in New Haven.

Their names were not released because of their age.

