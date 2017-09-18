Wolcott PD: Former school treasurer accused of stealing money

After a lengthy investigation, Wolcott police have arrested 55 year-old Jane Gargano for stealing money from Alcott School PTO accounts where she also was treasurer.

Wolcott police said on May 10th they received a complaint of someone stealing money from Alcott School accounts.

Detectives discovered over $88,000 was obtained illegally by Gargano from three different school banks accounts for her own personal use.

Police determined Gargano did this through PTO checks, PTO ATM card transactions, and using missing funds from fundraisers or charity events that were PTO sponsored.

Gargano was charged with six counts of "second-degree forgery" and one count of "first-degree larceny."

She was released on a $20,000 bond and is due in court on Sept. 26th.

