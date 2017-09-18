Murder suspect claimed victim was infecting people with AIDS

The scene of the shooting in North Stonington in April (WFSB)

A member of a prominent Connecticut native American tribe is charged for the murder of his cousin, who he claimed was HIV positive and infecting others with aids.

James Armstrong, 30, of New London remains behind bars on a $1.5 million bond.

He was arraigned on the murder charge on Monday, days after detectives had to bring him back to Connecticut from Missouri.

Armstrong is accused of killing his cousin, Ralph Sebastian Sidberry on April 12.

An arrest warrant finds that within an hour of the shooting, detectives suspected Armstrong of shooting his cousin, both were members of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation.

About Armstrong and a possible motive, the warrant says he claimed that the victim was an HIV rapist.

He believes that the victim was spreading HIV through his Indian tribe and that the victim infected his own wife with AIDS.

Police seized a gun and other evidence at Armstrong’s mother's house on Acorn Court in New London just hours after the murder.

When police came to the house to arrest James Armstrong, he wasn't here. His mother said he went to Missouri.

In court, Armstrong told his public defender that he went to Missouri for a conference.

He was charged in July with murder and held in a Missouri jail until state troopers brought him back on Friday.

A woman, identified as Armstrong’s mother, was in court but did not want to talk about her son or the case.

One witness told detectives that Armstrong is gravely mentally disabled and that he needs treatment for psychiatric disabilities.

A warrant also shows the deceased's blood was analyzed and it was determined that he did not have HIV or AIDS, as reported numerous times by James Armstrong.

On Monday, a judge ordered a mental health watch for Armstrong and lowered the bond to $1.5 million.

Armstrong's attorney says the slug that was recovered by forensics might not be an exact match to the gun seized by investigators.

His case is moved to Oct. 3.

