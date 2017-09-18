Boat owners, marinas prepare for impact of Jose

Southeast Connecticut could feel the major brunt of Jose.

On Monday, municipalities and marinas were securing anything that could potentially fly away.

New London is still cleaning up from a fast-moving severe storm not even two weeks ago, but now that section of the state, along with boat owners and marinas, are getting ready for Jose.

“I'm a little concerned. You never know where these storms are going my boat is small so I’m going to end up pulling it out tonight,” said boat owner John Fuller.

"This is more of we're going to double some lines, put a few extra fenders out, and telling our customers with outboard engines to drop them down in the water to protect the lower unit,” said President of Boats Inc. Don Mackenzie.

The town of East Lyme’s Emergency Management Team began planning over the weekend. Public works crews were busy at the parks tying up plastic trash barrels, and securing a tent at McCook Park.

"Take your lawn furniture in. Take anything that could be a potential projectile. Move that inside, the gas grills, make sure the surrounding of your house is safe,” said Dick Morris, of East Lyme Emergency Management.

If you have a generator, check it before using it and when you do, fire marshals warn to make sure they operate away from open doors and windows, and not inside a garage.

Track Jose with the Channel 3 app here.

