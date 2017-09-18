Man was misled by used car's window sticker

Sticker shock at the car dealership when a buyer said his newly bought car was not loaded with the features he was promised.

The Eyewitness News I-Team got involved and learned because of sticker printing procedures, what happened to him, could happen to anyone else.

In Stefan Burke’s Hyundai Sonata SE, the window sticker listed the features the car would come with, but when he got the car, the features were nowhere to be found.

“This isn't like a Walmart item, that's in the wrong spot. It's a car, it's thousands of dollars,” Burke said.

He spent nearly $20,000 on something he didn’t want. It was a used 2014 Hyundai Sonata SE, but when he visited Lia Hyundai of Enfield, he said he was told it was a limited edition, coming with all the bells and whistles.

“The blind spot monitoring, the home link to link to the garage door opener,” Burke said.

On Aug. 15, Burke took the car home for $19,596. He says it would be two days later, when trying to set up the home link that he realized something was off.

“Attempted to link it to my garage opener, or the sensor back there, but it doesn't have the button. It's MIA,” he said.

He started digging deeper.

“I was like, 'it's not there,' so I kind of started digging around and realized it was missing a whole bunch of stuff,” he said.

In big, bold letters, the window sticker on the car said “limited.”

The VIN number matches the VIN on the paperwork, which also says “limited.”

Burke says he also got verbal confirmation that the car, indeed came with all the promised features.

“I took the car in good faith. There's a couple of things I asked when I was there, I was like, 'are you sure it's a limited,' and they said 'yeah’,” Burke said.

After his own inspection, he says everything you see checked in red is what was promised on the window sticker, but is nowhere to be found on his car.

“How can you explain the window sticker? It's supposed to have these features. It's listed on there, it matches my VIN number, there are no features,” Burke said.

Lia’s general manager said due to a printing procedure, all of the SE’s read as if they are limited.

The limited does come with a power moonroof, and on first glance, you can clearly see it's not there and Burke admits he should have come in more informed, but he says he was too trusting.

Looking at Kelly Blue Book values, the car Burke purchased would cost $15,395. The limited edition would be $17,508. Burke paid $14,699, but after extended protections, it was over $19,000.

He says he's not looking for a new car, but he'd like to work something out, and would just like to talk to someone.

The I-Team reached out to Lia again to see if they had any plans on changing the system that prints incorrect stickers, or even if they wanted to manually change them, but hasn’t heard back.

Burke said he still hasn't heard from the dealer either.

