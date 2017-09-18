Hartford stabbing victim listed in critical condition

A person was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being stabbed following an altercation.

The stabbing happened at a home on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford.

Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to the neck and abdomen. That person was taken to St. Francis Hospital where they are in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

