Scattered rain, gusty winds to linger overnight

The more offshore track of Hurricane Jose has diminished the impact to Connecticut, but some parts of the state are still seeing rain and wind associated with the storm.

The tropical storm watch that had been issued for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London was canceled by late Tuesday morning.

Still, some school districts opted to cancel afternoon and evening activities. Here's the list.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for part of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said breezy conditions with isolated showers will continue throughout the evening.

Track the showers with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

As of 5 p.m., the center of what's right now category 1 Hurricane Jose was about 285 miles south-southwest of Nantucket. As of late Tuesday morning, its sustained winds are 75 mph and it's moving at about 8 mph.

"Northeasterly winds will gust to 30-40 mph in Southeastern Connecticut. Elsewhere, winds will gust to between 20-30 mph at times," DePrest said.

There could be isolated power outages, and temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s this evening.

It'll be mostly cloudy throughout the night and there will be showers from time to time, DePrest said, adding that those showers could produce a briefly moderate or heavy downpour.

Jose moves away from the region by Wednesday, which means the weather should improve.

Blustery conditions are expected for the morning commute, with gusts to 30 and 40 mph likely in southeastern Connecticut.

Showers are possible but will be a hit or miss.

Conditions improve for Thursday and Friday.

Eyewitness News This Morning will start at 4 a.m. on Wednesday to broadcast the potential impact of Jose on Connecticut.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.