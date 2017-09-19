Utility crews prepare for impact from Jose

Utility crews in Connecticut are paying close attention to Jose's track.

Eversource is gearing up to respond to any damage or power outages.

It said it will be opening centers in Hartford, Newtown and New London.

Eversource crews are returning to Connecticut after assisting with power restoration down in Florida following Irma.

They said some crews actually slept in New Jersey and Virginia overnight on their way back north. They should be back in the state before noon on Tuesday.

Despite the short turnaround, the company said it will be ready to respond to power outages here if needed.

Down near the shoreline in Norwich, it’s been a busy few weeks where crews there are getting ready after helping out down south with Hurricane Irma.

"We know that the weather is coming, so we want to be prepared for that,” said Chris Riley, of Norwich Public Utilities.

While Jose’s impact is expected to minimal, still, for this utility company, not being prepared is simply not an option.

And for them, it starts with personnel, equipment, and a plan.

"We have an aggressive tree trimming schedule, which really helps when we have strong winds that are coming,” Riley said.

Norwich Public Utilities provides electricity for about 40,000 people in Norwich, along with water and natural gas for a few surrounding towns.

Right now, four linemen are actually on their way back to Connecticut form Florida after helping restore power following Hurricane Irma.

"We know in New England the weather can change dramatically and it can change quickly so we're prepared regardless of what comes our way,” Riley said.

Norwich Public Utilities says first and foremost, safety is the number one priority, saying no matter where you live, if there is ever a storm and there are wires down, assume they're alive, stay back and call 9-1-1 so professionals can come out and take care of it.

Eversource said it's also important for customers to prepare for any severe weather by making or restocking a storm kit and by creating an emergency plan with family, friends and neighbors.

Again, everyone should always stay away from downed wires and report them to 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.