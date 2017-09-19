Vernon police find man who threatened to harm himself

Police in Vernon said found a man who ran after threatening to hurt himself.

They said Steven Pinto, Jr., 25, was found by a state police K9 unit and brought to a hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Pinto was having a medical issue just before 11 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Before police arrived to an apartment on Highland Avenue, they said Pinto made comments and physically gestured that he was going to harm himself with a kitchen knife.

Pinto left the knife in the apartment and ran away before officers showed up.

Police said they used a K9 unit and thermal imaging cameras, but were unable to find him. However, they did find several items belonging to him.

They said Pinto was not familiar with the Highland Avenue area, so they weren't sure where he would go.

However, they found him Thursday morning.

