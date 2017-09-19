Shoreline aims to get ahead of the storm

Crews tie down trash bins at McCook Park in East Lyme ahead of Jose's potential arrival. (WFSB)

Jose may only brush the shores of eastern Connecticut, according to the latest National Hurricane Center track, but that's not stopping shoreline towns from taking precautions.

Town officials in East Lyme said the started planning for Jose over the weekend.

They urged people in town to do the same.

Public works crews were busy on Monday and Tuesday tying up plastic trash barrels and securing tents at McCook Park.

"We'll come out just to see what's going on," said Tiffani Ruder of East Lyme.

High tide at the park was at about 10 a.m. and it pushed seaweed pretty far onto the beach.

"After the last storm we had I did get a generator and got the house wired for it," said Betty Marr of East Lyme. "I've never had to use it."

All along the coast, marinas and boat owners took steps to make sure their boats were secure.

In Stonington, some businesses also took precautions.

The manager at Breakwater said the business took down umbrellas and tied down chairs. He said his staff will keep a close eye on the storm. However, at this point they plan on being open during normal business hours.

"If we have to start pulling an awning down and taking measures to enforce the restaurant, we can't stay open we have to close," said Anthony Mazzella, manager, Breakwater. "It doesn't make any sense for us to be open if people were here put them in harm's way."

