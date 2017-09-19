Man seriously hurt in Bristol crash

A crash closed Riverside Avenue in Bristol on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A serious injury was reported in a crash that closed a Bristol road on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Riverside Avenue, according to police.

They said 22-year-old Steven Bouchard was traveling east on Riverside Avenue in a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to get around a curve.

Police said he drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

They said the crash involved one car and it happened at 5:30 a.m.

Steven Bouchard suffered minor injuries; however, his passenger, 22-year-old Philip Bouchard suffered a serious and potentially life-threatening injury.

Philip Bouchard was transported by ambulance to a nearby trauma hospital.

The road was closed near Mellen Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3036.

