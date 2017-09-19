Channel 3 to partner on Lily’s Kids Inc. Show Us Your Heart Fundraiser

Channel 3 is proud to once again partner on Lily’s Kids Inc.’s third annual Show Us Your Heart Fundraiser.

Each year, Lily’s Kids Inc. host their Show Us Your Heart fundraiser to benefit children’s heart health in Connecticut.

This year’s fundraiser will be held on Oct. 21 at Mac650 Gallery in Middletown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Channel 3’s own Susan Raff will emcee the event. Tickets to the fundraiser will include door prizes. There will also be a happy hour with light cuisine and an auction.

The non-profit organization is “committed to ensuring that all children live healthy, productive lives” and they “believe it is the right of all children to have a healthy start in life.” Lily's Kids Inc.'s Founder & C.E.O., Lily DaCruz, has made it her mission to raise awareness on the prevention of heart disease in children after her own personal struggle with a congenital heart condition as a teenager.

