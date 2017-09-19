Cross Sound, Block Island ferries canceled due to Jose

Some ferries in southern New England have already been canceled due to Hurricane Jose.

All Block Island ferries from Point Judith, RI were canceled on Tuesday for "adverse sea conditions."

Several Cross Sound Ferries were canceled on Tuesday. The Lighthouse Cruise, Sea Jet and multiple auto ferry departures were canceled due to the weather.

To contact the reservation office for Block Island ferries, call 1-866-783-7996 ext 3 starting at 8 a.m.

For more information on Block Island ferries, click here.

For more information on Cross Sound Ferries, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.