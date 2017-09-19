New Britain triple shooting suspect held on bond

Jermaine Tywane Scott was arrested following the shooting of three people, including two juveniles, in New Britain back in March. (New Britain police)

A man accused of shooting a woman and two children in New Britain this past spring faced a judge on Tuesday.

Court officials said Jermaine Tywane Scott, 37, faced a judge on Tuesday afternoon, and is now being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Scott reportedly got into an argument with a 12-year-old boy back on March 28, before the shooting. Court documents said the victims said they were shot because they were "talking too loudly."

When the boy's mother, with whom Scott had a relationship, intervened, he opened fire.

The mother, the 12-year-old and a 17-year-old boy were shot.

Scott then took a CT Fastrak bus to escape.

Police said he was eventually arrested in Middletown on Monday, nearly six months later.

They said they charged him with attempted murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a high capacity magazine.

Scott has an extensive arrest history dating back to 1997, from burglary, assault, and drugs. His most recent arrest, before the triple shooting, was in November of 2016.

He's expected to appear in court again on Oct. 10.

