Police pursuit, crash in Hartford caught on camera

One person in custody after police pursuit on I-91 in Hartford. (CT DOT)

Three suspects are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Tuesday morning and the whole incident was caught on camera.

According to Connecticut State Police, a police pursuit started in Springfield, Ma. and ended near exit 32 a/b around 11:30 a.m. The pursuit began when Springfield police officers spotted a person of interest from an assault and battery.

The southbound side of 91 was closed near the crash due to the police investigation. Around 12:30 p.m., the highway fully reopened. To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

Avoid 91 South in Windsor. Highway shut down. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 19, 2017

Police said four to five state police cruisers were hit during the pursuit along with several Massachusetts State Police cruisers. Connecticut State Police took over the pursuit after the vehicle crossed the state line.

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x32 Windsor expect hwy/lane closure following Springfield PD pursuit. Veh struck several cruisers. Suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/zy0pYAw0bT — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 19, 2017

No injuries were reported to police.

On Tuesday evening, police said they had arrested 34-year-old Ian James, of Hartford, following the incident. He's facing numerous charges, including reckless driving, operating under the influence, operating without a license, weapons in vehicle, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.

The Massachusetts State Police helicopter was also called to the scene of the crash since it was already in the air for something else.

The pursuit and crash were caught on Connecticut Department of Transportation cameras.

