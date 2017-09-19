Home invasion reported in Stonington

Police are investigating a home invasion in Stonington on Tuesday morning.

The home invasion was reported on Hewitt Road around 10:15 a.m.

Police said an unidentified woman, who is the sole occupant of the home, called 911 and reported the home invasion.

The woman was rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with "minor injuries," police said.

