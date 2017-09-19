State seeks to snag back pension from ex-Hartford mayor

The State of Connecticut is looking stop a disgraced mayor who pleaded guilty to bribery and extortion charges from getting his pension.

Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez is getting about $2,330 a month from his city pension.

State Attorney General George Jepsen is seeking to either take away or at least limit the amount of money Perez is getting.

Jepsen filed a suit, in which he also named Perez's wife.

Perez had his original felony convictions thrown out after the state Supreme Court agreed that all of his charges should not have been combined in the same trial.

He was found guilty of accepting a contractor's bribe of home improvements and trying to extort $100,000 from a developer.

