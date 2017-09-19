DiCaprio joins climate change panel at Yale

A climate change conference is happening at Yale University this week (WFSB)

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is in Connecticut this week.

He’s part of a panel at a climate change conference happening at Yale University.

The two-day conference started on Monday, and was led by former Secretary of State John Kerry.

The topics for the sessions included the future of energy and activism.

