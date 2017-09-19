Shoreline man's 'Wave Muffler' could be answer to beach erosion

A Wave Muffler is set up in hopes of preventing damage and erosion (WFSB)

Wave damage to sandy beaches in huge storms could be history, thanks to one man's patented "Wave Muffler.”

Super Storm Sandy caused damage and erosion to CT beaches, but that storm spawned an idea on how to make big waves into little waves.

Sloan Danenhower's answer to beach erosion is called a "wave muffler.”

He’s been a lifelong member of the Old Lyme Beach Club, where there is a plastic 30-inch industrial grade pipe anchored to the sand.

"What Wave Muffler does is it turns essentially a four-foot wave into a one-foot wave via dissipation of wave energy,” Danenhower said.

After seeing the pounding Old Lyme beaches took during Super Storm Sandy, Danenhower devised and tested his series of corrugated pipe, which he says diffuses the power of the wave energy.

"The wave comes in and goes thru the cuts in the front it goes through the cuts on the top it goes over the top under the bottom and the water goes out the ends of the pipe and that's where the energy goes,” Danenhower said.

The Wave Muffler is funded by the beach club to protect its asset, the beach. An offshore storm like Jose is a good real-world test for the Wave Muffler.

"This would be a good match for the waves that we anticipate in a hurricane because we’re protected in Long Island Sound in this particular spot by the North Fork of Long Island and then by Hatchett Reef,” Danenhower said.

Danenhower said he plans to be out Tuesday night at high tide to see his dream realized.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.