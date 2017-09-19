CT surfers head to Westerly for waves

Some surfers and boogie boarders from Connecticut took a trip to Misquamicut State Beach on Tuesday to see if they could catch some waves.

The storm is spinning out at sea and it is still generating some powerful waves and wind that have people laying out sandbags and others throwing on a wetsuit.

"Some storm surf for sure, you know it's probably about a solid four foot you know offshore winds,” Bryce Scott, of New Haven, said. "Whenever I see anything of any decent quality I come up."

Channel 3 visited Westerly, RI on Tuesday and spoke with surfers and boogie boarders from Connecticut. Rhode Island is under a tropical storm warning and that warning continues all the way up to northeastern Massachusetts.

"It's hard to say with Jose you know it's kind of been meandering out there and I know there is going to be a lot of waves for several days it looks like,” Scott said.

On Tuesday, waves were averaging around 4 to 6 feet in Westerly, RI.

"This is definitely a special day. You know it doesn't get this big that often but yea you can't go wrong there's only three of us out there right now so this is playtime,” Scott said. "This is natures finest water park right here."

Emergency officials are urging people to stay away from the water especially if they are not well-seasoned swimmers.

"But it's fun,” Roberto Mena, of New Haven, said. “We trying to obviously get the swell from Jose so when we get waves during the early fall or summer we take advantage because it's usually flat during the summer."

Mena has been surfing since he was four-years-old while growing up in Puerto Rico. But, Mena said the power of the waves can still surprise you.

"Stay out of the water and if you are going to go out make sure you go out to spots that you know. Just because of the current there is a lot of energy in the water,” Mena said. “So you just got to know your limits and don't fight Mother Nature."

On Wednesday, the waves are expected to be bigger and winds heavier in this area. Gusts are expected to be between 30 to 40 miles per hour on Wednesday in Rhode island. Even the surfers Eyewitness News spoke with on Tuesday said that will be too much to handle, so they will be staying away.

