PD: 3 arrested following East Windsor home invasion

Police in East Windsor are investigating a home invasion that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Kreyssig Road, police said, where three men broke into a home while a resident was still inside the house.

The resident was able to call 911 and described the suspects to officers.

Police spotted a car that was fleeing the area and conducted a traffic stop. Officers arrested three men, who are all expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.